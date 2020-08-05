MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ in Marietta concluded its Summer Food Distribution Program on July 30. The church set a goal of feeding 500 families per week for seven weeks.
“Greater Community Church is proud to have contributed over 3,000 boxes of much needed food supply to our brothers and sisters in the Atlanta Metro area," said Dr. Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church. "The church is glad to have accomplished this task especially given the pandemic and unprecedented levels of unemployment in the country."
Greater Community Church partnered with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., pastored by Dr. Jamal Bryant. New Birth provided boxes of fresh fruit, vegetables and meat. Volunteers from GCC transported the food from Lithonia and assembled the boxes to give to families in the metro Atlanta area who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The church also coordinated with homeless and women’s shelters, REZONE Thrift Store and the Restoration Life Center of Mableton to distribute additional boxes of food products.
Greater Community Church of God in Christ is located at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org or call 770-590-8510.
