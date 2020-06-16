Greater Community Church of God in Christ hosted a food giveaway program at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of alleviating hunger and spreading the good news of Jesus Christ to the metro Atlanta area, according to a release from the church.
The church partnered with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, which provided the food. More than 30 volunteers assembled and distributed about 250 boxes to the public. In addition, the church coordinated with homeless and women’s shelters, REZONE Thrift Store and the Restoration Life Center of Mableton to distribute an additional 250 boxes of food products.
“With all that going on in the world, including the pandemic, police brutality and unemployment, Greater Community Church thought it important to illustrate in a tangible way the importance of the church in alleviating societal ills,” said Dr. Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church.
Greater Community Church of God in Christ is located at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org or call 770-590-8510.
