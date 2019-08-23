MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ will highlight its College and Career Ministry, also known as “the Bridge,” with a special program on Sunday, Aug. 25, at its 8 and 11 a.m. services. The speaker for 8 a.m. will be Elder Joshua Rodgers and the 11 a.m. speaker will be Elder Bryan Haire.
During this past week, known as “Bridge Week” at the church, college-age students have participated in activities including Bible study, games and worship opportunities centered around their demographic. Minister Frederick Walker and his wife, Samantha, are the ministry leaders for the Bridge.
The Bridge ministry at Greater Community Church seeks to support young adults as they navigate through their time of academic and vocational preparation, moving toward their eventual careers. GCC will be targeting outreach efforts toward Kennesaw State University, but the “Bridge” is open to all students and career professionals who desire spiritual support from the church. After the program, the church will host a dinner for college students and distribute free school supplies.
“(GCC) is proud of our commitment to our college-age community. We will continue to provide meaningful opportunities for engagement and spiritual growth and discipleship,” said Dr. Matthew L. Brown, pastor of Greater Community Church of God in Christ.
All interested young adults are encouraged to come be a part of this ministry program. The event is free and open to the public.
Greater Community Church is at 406 Roswell St., Marietta, 30060. For more information, check out the Bridge at GCC page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.