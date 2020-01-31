MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ will celebrate African-American History Month with special activities throughout February. The theme for the month is “Blacknificent: A celebration of Culture and Legacy.”
A variety of activities have been planned, including a showing of the documentary film, “Emanuel,” which recalls the events of the mass shooting that took place at a church in Charleston, S.C., on June 17, 2015. The screening will take place Feb. 5. GCC will also be reading the book “Woke Church” by Eric Mason during this month, and there will be panel discussions on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. on several topics related to race, reconciliation and social consciousness. In addition to these programs, the church will sponsor “Blacknificent,” an evening of performing arts, on Feb. 22 in the fellowship hall of the church. A culmination service will be held Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.
"Greater Community is excited to sponsor a number of opportunities during African-American History Month. These activities are designed to increase our fellowship and understanding of issues related to African-Americans as a whole," said Bishop-Designate Matthew L. Brown, pastor of Greater Community Church of God in Christ. "We invite the community to explore this ‘blacknificent’ journey with us."
Greater Community Church is at 406 Roswell St., Marietta, 30060. For more information about Sunday Night COGIC and other ministry opportunities at Greater Community Church, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org.
