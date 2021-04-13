The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association recently announced the dates for its annual Parade of Homes, a free, self-guided tour event featuring model and inventory homes throughout metro Atlanta.
Participants have three full weekends, April 24-25, May 1-2 and May 8-9, to tour new homes from local home builders.
The event features new homes throughout some of the most popular intown and metro Atlanta locations, including Marietta and Kennesaw. Many of the participating homes are decorated models that feature the latest design trends and options in a variety of sizes, layouts and architectural styles. The Parade will feature everything from affordable entry-level homes and townhomes, moderately priced and large homes in popular neighborhoods, and elegant custom homes in exclusive communities.
Details for participating homes and home builders will be available at www.ATLHomesParade.com.
