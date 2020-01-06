The free monthly Greater Atlanta Coin Show will be Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Participants can buy, sell, trade or just look at displays. There will be a wide variety of dealers with displays from the ancients to colonial to modern coins, U.S. and world numismatic items; gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion; currency, stock certificates, scrip and other types of paper; and other collectibles.
Dealers will provide verbal appraisals for collections brought to the show and make competitive offers for items.
For more information, visit http://www.atlcoin.com.
