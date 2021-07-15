The Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have the Greater Atlanta Coin Show on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can browse, buy, sell and trade with dealers among their displays of coins, currency, bullion and other collectibles. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, visit www.atlcoin.com.
