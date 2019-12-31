Here comes the Bridal Show! On Sunday, Jan. 5 from noon to 5 p.m., the Georgia Bridal Show takes place at the Cobb Galleria Centre. See the South’s award-winning bridal fashion show production at 4 p.m. with professional models, dancers, recording artists and live entertainment. GO!
“The Georgia Bridal Show is a platform for brides and grooms to go as a one stop shop to find everything they need for their special day,” said Michelle Lynch, Fashion Coordinator of the show.
The bridal couple will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with wedding professionals to assist with everything from limousines, cakes, bed linens, deejays, photographers, honeymoons, venues and more.
“You get to speak with the vendors hands-on. It’s the actual vendor that you get to speak to. You give them the date. Tell them what you want. They can customize it right there for you or take an appointment where you can come in another time to make all your plans,” Lynch said.
Wedding plans can be made in one day. “You don’t have to go anywhere else. You can go into our show and get every single thing you need for your wedding day. You can get everything you need to have a beautiful and successful wedding,” Lynch said.
Brides and grooms can also see what’s trending for weddings at the fashion show at 4 p.m. “We top it off with a bridal fashion show showcasing the latest bridal gowns, tuxedos, bouquets and veils and more. It’s not your typical fashion show. It’s more of a production so we’re entertaining the brides and grooms,” Lynch said.
The show integrates singers, dancers and Atlanta’s top models. “It’s interesting because we have a lot of surprises. We have flower girls. We have ring bearers. It shows you all elements of what your special day can look like through the lens of a creative production,” Lynch said.
“You’re going to get so many elements. You’ll get the expertise of what the trends are in the bridal world, in the tuxedo world. You’re being updated on what the trends are for the season,” Lynch said.
The show is a one of a kind production. “It is an upscale bridal show. People always leave feeling good and having a good time. Not only do they come and plan their own day, they’re entertained as well. We try to make each bride feel very special. We have something for every bride,” Lynch said.
The Cobb Galleria Centre is at 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area. For tickets and more information, visit georgiabridalshow.com.
