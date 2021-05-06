The Rev. Heather Hunnicutt, LPC, MA, MTS, graduates with her ThD in Restorative Theology on May 14.
Hunnicutt resided in Marietta for 19 years, finishing her graduate studies and opening a practice in clinical counseling. She joined First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Marietta in 2013, and soon began graduate studies in theology. First Christian Church has nurtured many students through graduate studies in theology and considers Hunnicutt one such protégé. She was ordained to the church’s gospel ministry on September 9, 2018.
On April 21, Hunnicutt defended her dissertation entitled, “The Aporias of Healing: A Theology of Post-Traumatic Becoming.” She will graduate from Evangelical Seminary in Myerstown, Pennsylvania, on May 14. The Rev. Dr. Hunnicutt is Pastor of Salem United Church of Christ and owner of Evergreen Counseling and Consulting, where she sees clients in private practice.
In her spare time since finishing her dissertation, Hunnicutt likes to read, exercise and hang out with her children, aged 16, 14, 13, 10 and 8.
