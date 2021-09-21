Grace Life Church, 1083 Allgood Road in Marietta, will have multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps in concert on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature many of the songs from Phelps' brand new Gamechanger recording. Joining Phelps for this special evening will be comedian, Mickey Bell.
For more information, visit www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com or by calling 1-800-965-9324 or 615-436-0469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.