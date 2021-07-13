Grace Community Church, 770 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta, will have GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meetings beginning on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include ”Is This Normal?,” "The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”
For more information, call 770-425-0547 or visit www.griefshare.org.
