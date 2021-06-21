Cobb PARKS staff is hosting its annual Fishing Rodeo in July.
The competition is open to children ages 3-16 and trophies will be awarded for the five biggest fish overall. Participants must bring their own fishing gear and bait.
The competition will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on:
- July 10 at Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
- July 17 at Ebenezer Downs Park, 4057 Ebenezer Road in Marietta.
- July 24 at Hyde Farm Park, 726 Hyde Road in Marietta.
- July 31 at Furr Family Park, 4570 Old Westside Road in Powder Springs.
The entry fee is $5 per child. For more information or registration, visit cobbcounty.org/parks and click on the "Outdoor/Nature" tab. Participants can also contact John Purcell at 770-528-8825 or john.purcell@cobbcounty.org.
