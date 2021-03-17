Join Georgia Public Broadcasting for “Little People Can Have Big Feelings," a live, online community summit on March 24 at 4 p.m.
A panel of early childhood experts will share strategies and resources for parents and caregivers supporting young children as they explore their emotions, particularly during this stressful and uncertain time. The experts will also answer questions and offer supportive ideas and solutions.
Feelings come in all shapes and sizes. When one helps children express and understand their emotions, they are helping them to overcome challenges, understand others and communicate. In simple everyday ways, one can provide important tools that will help them handle big feelings, little ones and every feeling in between.
This free event requires registration. For more information, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9616137629943/WN_BGkVakGFT3ucU9hhzHuJoA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.