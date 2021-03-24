Goodr and the City of Powder Springs have partnered to produce a series of popup grocery stores throughout March and April.
Registration is now open for Thursday's popup from 2 to 4 p.m. at Powder Springs Park, 3899 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs.
Together, Goodr and the City of Powder Springs will provide families 7-10 days' worth of groceries that will include shelf-stable items, meats, dairy/non-dairy milk, and fresh produce. The full-service drive through experience allows Powder Springs residents to receive groceries with minimal contact, traffic and wait-time.
Registrants must be residents of the City of Powder Springs. To register at https://powderspringspopup.splashthat.com/.
The remaining three popup stores will be April 9, 22 and 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.