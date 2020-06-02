The Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb announced that it is now offering free drive-thru nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing for patients and community members starting on June 3.
Testing will continue every other Wednesday. Participants do not have to be an existing patient in order to get the test.
For more information, call 770-419-3120, ext. 101 to schedule an appointment or visit www.GoodSamCobb.org to register online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.