Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road NE in Marietta, will have a shelter tour on Jan. 26 from noon to 12:45 p.m.
Families with children, ages 5 and up, can tour the shelter. It is one of the few cage-free, no-kill cat shelters in state and offers an alternative to traditional shelters. Participants will learn about the shelter, interact with cats and hear about programs that the shelter offers families.
Space is limited. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-2527.
