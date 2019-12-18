Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road NE in Marietta, announced that they will have $25 adoption fees now through Dec. 31 for all cats that have been at the shelter for over six months.
Since 1988, Good Mews has placed over 9,000 cats in permanent homes. A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Good Mews is home to approximately 100 residents at any given time. There are also another 30-40 cats in foster care or the HALO program, which allows cats with severe and/or chronic medicals needs to find homes with Good Mews continuing to provide the medical care related to that condition.
For more information, visit goodmews.org.
