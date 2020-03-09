Marietta-based Good Mews Animal Foundation announced that it was selected by The Jackson Galaxy Project to participate in the 2020 class of Cat Pawsitive.
The program is a lifesaving initiative that introduces positive-reinforcement training to cats in shelters and rescues. Supported by the Petco Foundation, the training program for cats aims to increase feline adoption rates.
Jackson Galaxy, star of the television show "My Cat from Hell" on Animal Planet, developed Cat Pawsitive with a team of feline behavior experts.
For more information, visit https://goodmews.org or TheJacksonGalaxyProject.org.
