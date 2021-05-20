Gobble Jog, a Thanksgiving tradition for many families, will return to Marietta Square after COVID-19 necessitated a virtual race last year.
The annual event, benefitting Marietta-based MUST Ministries, is one of the largest 10K races in the country with more than 10,000 runners. The race wouldn’t be possible without the 250 volunteers that provide support and there is a big need this year.
“Half of our volunteers repeat each year but the other half are new ones and this year will be more difficult,” said Brian Cartwright, Gobble Jog’s volunteer coordinator. “MUST needs volunteers in all areas including packet pickup at the Civic Center the day before the race and helping on race day.”
Leadership positions are also available for people who have a little more time to give.
“I’m hoping to secure 15 team captains to help keep track of volunteers,” said Cartwright. “For example, one team captain could be in charge of on-site registration volunteers at packet pickup and that same person could also do race day registration.”
All ages can volunteer, including teenagers and families with kids. Teenagers can volunteer as "cheer squads" to encourage racers along the route and finish line. This would be ideal for high school organizations like Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes or National Honor Students.
“Not everyone can afford to write a big check but everyone has something they can contribute," said Christina Rudes, a Gobble Jog volunteer that brings her family every year to help at packet pick-up and race day. "It’s an opportunity to serve our community and show our kids, and each other, that if everybody just gave a little effort, we could make a huge impact.”
Rik Born is a long-time Gobble Jog volunteer who faithfully helps every year because he wants to give back to an organization doing great work.
“MUST Ministries reaches deep into the community and I really believe in what they’re doing - truly helping people that need help,” Born said. “We get back so much more as a volunteer and we’re in amazement at what we’re able to do.”
In addition to helping serve their community, volunteers can also expect to have fun.
“There’s a great deal of excitement during packet pickup and on race day,” said Cartwright. “We have a lot of fun.”
For more information, visit www.gobblejog.org and click on the “Volunteer” tab at the top of the page.
