The Downtown Marietta Development Authority and the City of Marietta have announced the 2022 Glover Park Concert Series presented by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.
s in previous years, these free concerts will take place monthly in Glover Park in Marietta Square.
The concert lineup:
April 29 will be The Geek Squad with Pop/R&B music.
May 27 will be BJ Wilbanks with That 70s Show.
June 24 will be Catalinas with Beach music.
July l29 will be Chuck Martin with Country music.
Aug. 26 will be Brotherhood with a Doobies Tribute.
Sept. 30 will be Still Swinging with Big Band music.
A limited number of stage-adjacent tables can be reserved for a fee. On the first working day of each month beginning at 8 a.m., table reservations open. Attendees can bring a picnic or dine at one othe restaurants around the Square.
Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park. Tables and chairs are permitted in the street after 6 p.m. No personal tables, plastic ground covering, ropes, tape, stakes, etc. used to section off areas are permitted inside the park as they will be removed.
Attendees can participate in the “Spirited Award & Table Decorating Contest” presented by Linda Eroh, REALTOR. Judging will take place prior to each concert from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. and the grand prize winner will be announced during the opening remarks. There is no cost to participate and registration is not necessary.
Free street parking at the City Hall parking deck, 205 Lawrence Street, and the Care Here of Marietta parking lot, 268 Lawrence Street.
