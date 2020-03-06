The schedule has been announced for the Glover Park Concert Series, featuring local and regional acts on the last Friday night from April through September in Glover Park on Marietta Square.
The free concert lineup is Grapevine playing Beach/Oldies on April 24; Fly By Radio playing Pop/Rock on May 29; Next Level Band playing Motown/R&B on June 26; Yacht Rock Schooner playing Smooth 70s on July 31; Super Deluxe, a variety party band, will be Aug. 28; and The Big Chicken, a Beatles tribute band, will be Sept. 25.
There are a limited number of "front-row seat" tables that can be reserved for a fee. Table reservations are taken on a first come basis and sell out quickly on the first working day of each month beginning at 8 a.m. Table reservations can be made online at www.mariettaga.gov/concerts.
Participants can bring a picnic dinner, beer and wine is permitted, or dine in one of the many restaurants located on Marietta Square.
Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park and tables are permitted in the street after 5:30 p.m. No personal tables, plastic ground covering or ropes, tape, stakes, etc. can be used to section off areas inside the park.
Concert participants can take part in the “Table Decorating and Spirted Award Contest,” sponsored by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Judging will take place prior to each concert from 7:15 to 7:50 p.m. and the winner will announced during the opening remarks. Winners will receive a prize basket which includes passes to the Studio Move Grill-Marietta, Zaxby’s goodies and more.
Parking is free on the street, in the City Hall parking Deck at 205 Lawrence Street and the Care Here of Marietta parking lot at 268 Lawrence Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.