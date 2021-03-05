Giving Tree Yoga + Wellness, located at The Smyrna Market Village, 1295 W. Spring Street, Suite 200 in Smyrna, will be kicking off a monthly lecture series, titled “The Practice, Learn & Live Well.”
The first speaker will be Michael M. Burke, a vibrational sound therapist, poet and spoken word artist. Burke will speak on the power of being open to life’s energies on Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the studio.
This first lecture series will have topics that include yoga philosophy, sound therapy and wellness. Lectures will be held both live in-studio with limited capacity and virtually via Zoom. To reserve a spot for either in-person or virtual, visit https://www.yogasmyrna.com/lectureseries.
