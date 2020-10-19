Cobb Senior Services staff invites residents to help brighten the holidays for older adults who won't receive a gift or visit from family during the season.
How can one get involved?
- Adopt a senior. Participants will receive the wish list of a local senior and can buy some of those items.
- Donate gift cards. Gift cards to Kroger, Publix, WalMart and Target allow seniors to purchase much-needed items.
- Make a monetary donation. Participants can donate funds at cobbseniors.org.
The deadline to drop off items at the Cobb Senior Services office is Nov. 20. Senior Services staff will deliver gifts to all clients as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, call Andrea Rapowitz at 770-528-1445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.