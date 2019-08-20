The Girls Who Code Club returns to Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta, on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The club designed to close the gender gap in technology and other fields for girls in grades 6-12 will meet Saturdays from Aug. 24 to Dec. 21. This will be the launch of the fourth year of Girls Who Code at Stratton Library.
Girls Who Code groups across the U.S. are supported by professionals seeking to expand the future workforce pipeline of female tech pros. Girls Who Code provides early experience in coding and encourages teamwork, creative problem solving and powering through challenges to grow self-confidence.
Girls Who Code is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call Pat Ball at 770-528-2522.
