Girls Night Out hosted by the Ten Women of Hope took place on the evening of Oct. 24 at The Brickyard at Marietta Station.
The event featured shopping with new and returning vendors, music, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Attendees celebrated the gift of “girlfriends," all in the spirit of raising funds to support single parent families.
The 10 Women of Hope are - Lamuriel Adams, Patsy Bryan, Wanda Callahan, Angie Davis, Laurel Kovach, Linda Palmer, Jacki Payne, Michelle Sams, Fran Sutton and Penny Warren.
For more information, visit 10womenofhope.org.
