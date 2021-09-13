Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta, 461 Manget Street SE in Marietta, will host the virtual Strong, Smart and Bold Awards on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The free event, live on Facebook and YouTube, is Girls Inc.'s major fundraiser of the year. The celebration reflects on 45 years of Girls Inc. history and successes serving the metro Atlanta community. Three inspiring girls will be recognized with a scholarship for their commitment to education, social activism and breaking cultural barriers.
The evening will also include celebrity appearances, an auction hosted by a “rocktioneer” and a special tribute to the Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta founder and prominent equal rights advocate Joyce Dunaway Parker. The livestream event will be hosted by seventh grader Kenedi Mitchell, a Girls Inc. participant, alongside Atlanta television journalist Shaunya Chavis-Rucker.
All proceeds from the event go directly to providing funds for programming, supplies and helping girls from low-income families to participate in Girls Inc. activities, like building robots, visiting the Savannah College of Art and Design and creating a book club.
RSVP at https://girlsincatlanta.ejoinme.org/RSVP. Silent auction items are also available for bidding at https://ssbawards2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.
