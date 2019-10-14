Boot Camp in the Park held a special class on Oct. 12 at East Cobb Park to raise money for the Sawyer Road Runners.
The group consists of 3rd to 5th grade girls at Sawyer Road Elementary that are taking part in the Girls on the Run 5K on Nov. 17. Owner and trainer Heidi Morris donated all the proceeds from her Girls Gone Strong event to the team and one of the coaches, Melissa Center, who is battling cervical cancer.
For more information, visit girlsontherunatlanta.org.
