A TV news report on cats, dogs, horses and other animals struggling with hunger inspired Lost Mountain Middle School eighth grader Gianna Lundy-Garefino to take action.
She recently donated a community pet food pantry collection box to Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta.
Gianna built the pantry box as part of her Girl Scouts Silver Award community service project. She is a member of Girl Scouts Troop 14401 and a regular Kemp library patron. She took on the project and completed it with support and guidance from her maternal grandfather in Delaware.
Kemp Library’s Homeless Pet Club promotes awareness of animals in need of adoption in collaboration with Cobb County Animal Services and other projects its participants select during monthly meetings. The club meets virtually on the third Tuesday at 5 p.m. The club is open for children age nine and up and adults.
The Homeless Pet Club collects unopened pet food for pantries at the Cobb Animal Services shelter, Mableton-based Our Giving Garden, and for Gianna's pet food pantry, said Youth Services Librarian Kristina Canoles-Steenhoek, organizer of the Homeless Pet Club.
Gianna’s pantry is open for anyone to take or add items – no questions asked. Her efforts to collect pet food donations is one of the final steps of her Silver Award project.
