Think you have what it takes to be declared the ultimate gingerbread builder?
The Mable House Arts Center is hosting the Gingerbread House Showdown this holiday season. The event is open to all Cobb County residents and any age.
Residents can create their “Gingerbread House” using any materials and any size. Photos of completed works can be submitted between Nov. 2 and Dec. 12.
Bracketed voting will take place Dec. 14-18 on the county's social media channels. The ultimate winner will be announced on Dec. 18 and will receive a trophy with bragging rights for the best gingerbread house in Cobb County for 2020.
To enter, send up to two photos per person to marie.jernigan@cobbcounty.org.
