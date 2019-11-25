Gilreath Family Dentistry, a locally owned and operated dental practice in Marietta near Kennestone Hospital, will have its “Giving Tree” to help those in need at Christmas.
This year, the project will once again help the women and their children living at the LiveSAFE Resources Women’s Shelter in Marietta. The non-profit shelter provides a safe and secure facility for individuals who have experienced physical abuse, typically from a domestic partner.
The tree, located in the practice at 200 White Street in Marietta, is filled with handmade ornaments made by hygienist Kelly Armitage. Each ornament is devoted to one child and includes the child’s wish list of toys and clothes.
The community can come by the practice, choose an ornament, purchase the items and bring them back in a gift bag.
Each team member at Gilreath Family Dentistry also sponsors a child and Dr. Gilreath purchases $50 gift cards for all the women in the shelter. Dr. Gilreath and his team will distribute the bags to the shelter the week before Christmas.
For more information, call 770-514-1224.
