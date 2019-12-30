Gilreath Family Dentistry, for the second year, provided and helped facilitate the giving of gifts and monetary support to residents at the Women’s Shelter in Marietta, operated by LiveSAFE Resources.
The non-profit shelter provides a safe and secure facility for women and their children who have experienced physical abuse, typically from a domestic partner.
“Last year, we provided help to the shelter and the response from our patients and local people in the community was overwhelming," said Dr. Paul Gilreath IV, DMD, the practice’s CEO and Founder. "This year, our team members once again chose the shelter as our Giving Tree Project since it would positively affect women and children who were victims of domestic abuse and provide them with a better Christmas. The project was put together by our lead hygienist Kelly Armitage.”
Gilreath’s team contacted the shelter and were given information about the residents from the shelter, while keeping their names and identities confidential.
The team asked for the number of mothers and children living at the shelter as well as a Christmas wish list for each child that included toys and books they wanted as well as clothing and shoe sizes. Then, Armitage put together handmade paper ornaments to hang on the practice’s Giving Tree. Each ornament was devoted to one child and included the child’s wish list.
Patients who came into the practice had the opportunity to choose an ornament and then go purchase gifts for the child and return them to the practice in gift bags.
“The enthusiastic support from our patients and others in the community was incredible," Dr. Gilreath said. "Every one of the ornaments were chosen, including several picked by our team members. And each child got virtually everything on their list.”
The team also wanted to give the mothers at the shelter $50 Target gift cards. Several cards were purchased by patients and Dr. Gilreath purchased the remaining cards for the mothers.
In total, the endeavor provided gift cards for 40 women and gifts for 41 children. The gifts were delivered to the shelter the week before Christmas.
