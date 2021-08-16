The 11th year of Gifts Galore & More will be Oct. 5-6 at 3275 Somerset Trace SE in Marietta.
The event, a popular community arts and design event created by nationally recognized textile designer Lynn Weinberg of LRW DESIGNS, was formerly held annually and is now offered every other year.
The 2021 show will showcase several new vendors, as well as returning artists, all in a relaxed indoor/outdoor setting. Offerings include handcrafted jewelry, baby and home items, mosaics, silk scarves, knit items, beauty products, terrariums, glass works, garden art, handbags, homemade jams, spice blends, toffee and other unique gift items. Visitors can also enjoy an hourly raffle and plein-air artists painting in the garden.
Show hours are Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. with drinks in the garden and Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Since 2009, Weinberg has converted her eclectic East Cobb home, studio and gardens into a showcase for artists and local vendors.
For more information, visit www.somersetgiftsgalore.com or follow the event on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/giftsgaloreandmore.
