They say hindsight is 20/20, but we think of 2020 as the perfect time to look forward, grow and thrive.
With that in mind, Cobb Life Magazine is launching "The Cobb Life List," which will change each year to recognize the various leaders in our community. We'll keep the list a surprise until nominations open each year, but we're proud to announce that our first of The Cobb Life Lists will be recognizing the young professionals in our county - 20 people under the age of 40 who are making an impact in our community.
Know of someone who should make the list? Want to make the list yourself?
Nominate today by visiting mdjonline.com/cobblife/list. The winners will grace the cover of our January issue of Cobb Life and will be featured inside that issue.
Nominations are taking place now and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 11. Nominees should be under the age of 40 as of Dec. 31, 2019.
For advertising and sponsorship opportunities, contact V.P. of Sales and Marketing Travis Knight at 770.795.3018 or tknight@mdjonline.com. For editorial and nomination questions, contact Cobb Life Editor Katy Ruth Camp krcamp@mdjonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.