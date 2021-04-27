The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have Get Moving at Tumlin Park on May 12 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Seniors can get out in the fresh air, do some simple warms up and movements to music at Tumlin Park. Seniors should dress casual.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
