This year, many are facing unprecedented challenges that have caused uncertainty, stress and even depression.
During these hard times, many have been left to manage their emotions alone, but mental health professionals are here to help. The Georgia COVID-19 Emotional Support Line provides free and confidential assistance to callers needing emotional support or resource information as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Help is available daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. by calling or texting 866-399-8938.
This program is a partnership between the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Beacon Health Options and Behavioral Health Link.
