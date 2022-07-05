Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Get Groovy and Celebrate Cobb Senior Services' 50th Anniversary on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1972 marks the start of Cobb Senior Services. Seniors can celebrate with a groovy party, wear their favorite 1970s duds, enjoy a catered meal, dancing and entertainment.

Cost is $25. Registration is required.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services/locations.

