The WorkSource Cobb Mobile Career Center visits Cobb County Public Library parking lots to provide free access to its computer lab, internet connection and workforce and job skills development resources.
Upcoming August visits, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be:
- Aug. 10, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23-24 at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. This library is currently closed to the public as the facility is undergoing a major renovation.
- Aug. 13 at the Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road in Marietta.
- Aug. 18 at Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2501 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
- Aug. 26 at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
For more information, visit www.worksourcecobb.org.
