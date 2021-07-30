The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have GeorgiaCares Medicare Update on Sept. 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The event, presented by GeorgiaCares, will teach participants about Medicare enrollment options, steps to take if they are enrolling in Medicare for the first time, coverage changes, out-of-pocket costs and Medicare Supplement (Medigap) policies.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
