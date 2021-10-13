Marietta teen Will Weaver is on his way to becoming one of the next generation of classical music composers.
On Oct. 17, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra will premiere one of his original compositions at Kennesaw State University’s Bailey Center for the Performing Arts.
Inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Weaver composed Orchestral Suite in B Minor, Opus Two, Fire, in 2020. GYSO’s Philharmonic orchestra will perform the first movement, which depicts a fire igniting. Movements two and three invoke images of a cheerful fire in a hearth and then a raging wildfire.
Weaver has been a member of GYSO since 2018 and currently plays viola with the GYSO Symphony and the Honors String Quartet. He is a sophomore at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta, where he also plays violin for the HIES Upper School orchestra.
At the end of the last GYSO season, Weaver told Philharmonic director Kelly Thomas he was working on some orchestral compositions and asked for her feedback.
“When Will sent me the orchestral suite for Fire, I was beyond impressed,” said Thomas. That led to her asking Weaver for permission to premiere the suite’s first movement this season. “It has been a delight to see him develop as a composer through different drafts to suit the orchestra's specific needs and it has been inspirational to both myself and the other students of GYSO,” she said.
As a composer, Weaver’s focus is on writing contemporary classical works for orchestras and chamber groups. He also enjoys arranging music from video games and other forms of digital media. Also in 2020, another one of his compositions, Two Rondos for Piano Trio, received honors in a Georgia Music Educators Association competition.
