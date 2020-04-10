Registration is now open for the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra 2020-2021 season.
For the first time, auditions will be held virtually.
GYSO is one of the top 10 largest youth orchestra programs in the nation, serving approximately 400 families from across the state of Georgia. The program offers 12 performing ensembles, including five orchestras, a string symposium, flute choir, jazz ensemble, percussion ensemble, chamber groups and a chamber chorus.
Founded in 2006, GYSO selects its members through a competitive audition process. As GYSO members, young men and women continue their musical development in a nurturing and supportive environment, and perform at the highest level during a full series of concerts throughout the season.
With the new auditioning mechanism in place this year, the website at GYSOauditions.com walks the students through the virtual audition process. Additional resources on the website help young musicians take ownership and prepare for this new adventure. The process and the accompanying resources were developed as a means to continue fulfilling the organizational mission in the midst of current challenges.
All young musicians aged elementary through high school can register now. Registration closes May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.