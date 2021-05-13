The Georgia Symphony Orchestra has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its sixth-annual Sensory Friendly concert, which will take place on March 12, 2022.
The GSO’s Sensory Friendly Concert is an integral part of its educational and outreach program. Featuring a vibrant selection of orchestral music, this performance series is designed to create a safe and welcoming experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families. During this 50-minute program, the orchestra relaxes house rules and encourages the audience to respond to the music however they choose, whether that be moving around the concert hall, dancing or vocalizing along with the music. A Quiet Zone and a pre-program instrument “Petting Zoo” also are provided.
For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.