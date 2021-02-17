The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will have Sympathetic Resonance, a new digital performance available for viewing on Vimeo with donation, from Feb. 27 to March 28.
The concert’s theme represents the range of emotions, often juxtaposed in opposition to each other, that we collectively have felt during the past year. Led by GSO Music director and conductor Timothy Verville, the approximately hourlong, strings-only performance includes the following musical selections:
- I crisantemi by Puccini
- Suite for String Orchestra by Warlock
- Angelus by Liszt
- Divertimento in F, KV 138 by Mozart
- Two Norwegian Airs by Grieg
The live performance was filmed in late January 2021 at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org.
