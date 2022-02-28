Sensory-sensitive music lovers are invited to express themselves however they feel comfortable and enjoy a concert of classical orchestral music with their families at the Georgia Symphony’s Sensory Friendly Concert.
The performance, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, is intended to create a safe and positive musical experience for members of an often-underserved community in the metro Atlanta area. An annual event, the concert has been funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts every year since its inception in 2016.
The 50-minute program includes Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major by Johann Sebastian Bach, Capriol Suite by Peter Warlock, Gabriel’s Oboe by Ennio Morricone and selections by Frederick Delius, Karl Jenkins and John-Baptiste Lully. The GSO Chorus also will perform Johannes Brahm’s How Lovely is My Dwelling Place and Eric Whitacre’s Sing Gently.
Attendees will find the environment carefully modified – the lighting will be softened, the volume moderated and the musical selections will be introduced and explained by GSO’s Music Director and conductor Timothy Verville. A Quiet Zone is also provided.
Pre-concert, the audience is invited to experience an instrument Petting Zoo sponsored by Miss LaLa’s Arts of Cobb LLC and to interact with the musicians following the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.