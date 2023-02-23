Andrew Young Jr., former ambassador to the United Nations, former congressman, past mayor of Atlanta and civil rights icon, will be the keynote speaker at the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s annual Celebrity Luncheon fundraiser.
The event will take place March 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Marietta Country Club.
Ambassador Young will be joined by a group of local artists, authors, musicians and business leaders. Proceeds from the event will benefit the GSO’s musical performance, youth education and outreach programs.
Not only are guests certain to be inspired by Ambassador Young, but they also will select to be seated at a table with one of a carefully curated collection of influential and creative area personalities to learn more about them. A specially created three-course menu will be prepared by Gary Sanderson, Marietta Country Club executive chef, and his team.
Highlights of this year’s notables include: Emily Carpenter – best-selling author of Burying the Honeysuckle Girls; Claire Dunaway Cyr – artist represented at DK Gallery; Matt DeBusschere - owner of Marietta Melt Yard and food columnist for the Marietta Daily Journal; Courtenay Eckardt – cast member of original Broadway production of The Prom; A.J. Gnuse – best-selling author of inaugural novel, Girl in the Walls; Kim Gresh – owner and president of S.A. White Oil Company Inc.; Karla Harris – internationally-recognized and local favorite GSO Jazz! vocalist; Missy Owen - founder of The Zone and Davis Direction Foundation; Chris Savas – photographer of business, music, political and sports icons; Bobby Thomas – co-founder of Red Hare Brewery and Distillery; Tanya Twaddell – first female deputy chief of the Marietta Police Department; Bill Waldrop - daylily expert and nationally recognized hybridizer; and Lori Wilson – news anchor, WSB-TV.
The event also will provide an fantastic opportunity for guests to indulge themselves from among an array of silent and live auction goods, such as rare trinkets and tidbits, fine art and everyday splurges.
Founded in Marietta in 1951, the GSO has become one of Georgia’s finest community-supported, multifaceted performing arts organizations.
Proceeds from the event will allow the GSO to continue delivering classical, jazz and pops concerts of high-quality choral and instrumental music, and inspiring and educating young musicians through the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra — one of the 10 largest such programs in the country.
Ticket prices start at $50 and must be purchased in advance online at georgiaaymphony.org/all-events.
