The Georgia Symphony Orchestra announced it has received a $500,000 endowment gift and a $10,000 grant from the Bobbie Bailey Foundation Inc., in support of its youth music education program.
The Bailey Foundation was founded in 1993 by businesswoman and philanthropist Bobbie Bailey, who had a deep passion for education, healthcare, music and the arts, and helping those less fortunate. Since then, the Foundation has partnered with not-for-profit organizations, schools and hospitals in the Southeastern U.S. to fulfill its mission of promoting music and dance, enabling access to cutting-edge healthcare technology and empowering at-risk women.
The GSO’s youth orchestra program began in 2006, originally to serve musically gifted elementary through high-school age students in Cobb County. It has grown to become one of the top-10 largest youth music education programs in the country and the largest in the Southeast. Today, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestras program consists of three full orchestras, two string orchestras, jazz and percussion ensembles and several chamber groups, each designed to meet the needs of students at varying levels of experience. In the 2019-2020 school year, the program’s membership roster included students from 12 metro counties and 143 schools.
The GYSO program also maintains strong partnerships with Kennesaw State University’s Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music and Marietta City Schools. A scholarship fund also provides opportunities for students with financial need.
