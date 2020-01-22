The Georgia Symphony Orchestra has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America grant to support the GSO Sensory Friendly concert on March 7.
The Challenge America funding category supports primarily small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations — those whose opportunities to experience the arts are limited by geography, ethnicity, economics or disability.
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will be presenting this fifth annual Sensory Friendly Concert designed especially for people with sensory sensitivities and their families. An integral part of the GSO’s educational and outreach program, this concert will give a broad overview of the great expanse of classical music and will feature guest violinist John Irrera.
For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.
For more information on the GSO concert, visit georgiasymphony.org.
