The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will have its first-ever online silent auction.
Participants can support the upcoming 70th anniversary season by bidding on over 140 items. The auction went live at midnight on June 22 and will close at noon on June 30.
Item pick-up will be July 1-2 near Marietta Square. Additional details will be available to winning bidders.
Register online at https://charityauction.bid/georgiasymphony2020.
