Two classical composers separated by continents and time meet in the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s engaging performance of Beethoven at the Beach on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.
In 1894, Amy Marcy Cheney Beach achieved distinction by becoming the first American woman to compose and publish a major symphony. The GSO’s program will feature her Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, also known as the Gaelic Symphony, which premiered in 1896 in Boston. The masterpiece was influenced by Beach’s love of English, Irish and Scottish folk music.
The GSO’s performance also includes Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67, one of the best-known compositions in classical music, and one of the most frequently played symphonies. Written in 1808, the Fifth Symphony is widely considered as one of the cornerstones of western music.
The GSO originally planned to perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61, featuring Japanese guest soloist Minami Yoshida making her American debut.
“Unfortunately, [Yoshida] is unable to join us this season,” said GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville, citing ongoing global pandemic-related issues. “I’m pleased we are able to continue this program, which contrasts the work of a lesser-known but well deserving composer with arguably one of the best-known composers and one of his marquee pieces.”
Concert ticket prices range from $32-$40 for adults, $32-$37 for seniors, military or first responders and $12 for students.
