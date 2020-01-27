The Georgia Symphony Orchestra moves forward with their multi-year presentation exploring the wide diversity of American music with “America, Vol. 6.”
The event will be Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The GSO collaborates with The Lyric Theatre to present Boyer’s Grammy nominated Ellis Island: The Dream of America. This work for actors, orchestra and projections explores immigration through the interviews and stories of seven immigrants as found in the Ellis Island Oral History Project. Participants can experience their journey, as they travel from far-away lands to seek opportunities on the shores of America.
Tickets are available at 770-429-2390 or online at http://bit.ly/GSOAmerica6.
For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.