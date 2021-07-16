The Georgia Symphony Orchestra announced its 71st concert season with a return to the stage beginning late September 2021.
The GSO’s Classics series, led by music director and conductor Timothy Verville, will feature three performances at either the Marietta Performing Arts Center or the Bailey Center for the Performing Arts at Kennesaw State University. In an effort to continue its focus on diversity and inclusivity in classical music, the series features the works of two American women composers and two women soloists.
On Sept. 25, the orchestra will kick off the season with Mahler, smahler, a reduced orchestration of Gustav Mahler’s Fourth Symphony. Soprano and Marietta native Maria Valdes is the featured soloist.
The GSO’s performance of Beethoven at the Beach, scheduled for Feb 26, 2022, features Amy Beach’s Symphony No. 2, the first symphony written and published by an American woman composer, and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major. The award-winning violinist, Minami Yoshida, joins the GSO for her American debut. Yoshida was a major prize winner at the Montreal and Sibelius competitions and has performed with the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra and others.
The Classics series concludes on May 21, 2022, with a concert entitled The Firebird and Music of Remembrance. The performance includes American composer Jennifer Higdon’s Blue Cathedral and Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite (1919). This concert also will feature the GSO’s 90-voice GSO Chorus.
In addition to the Classics series, the GSO’s season also includes its Holiday Pops, Sensory Friendly and GSO Jazz! concerts.
Two shows of the GSO’s Holiday Pops concert will be held at the Marietta Performing Arts Center on Dec. 4. In addition to a traditional sing-along and holiday favorites, the concert also will feature the winner of its Virtual to Center Stage competition, opera vocalist Lainie Ewers.
GSO Jazz!, led by music director Sam Skelton, welcomes fans to Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Feb. 12 and April 2, 2022, to enjoy a jazz small ensemble and classic Big Band repertoire.
The GSO will hold its annual Sensory Friendly performance on March 12, 2022, at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and designed specifically for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families, the concert features a range of enjoyable musical selections. Audience members are free to change seats, move about the auditorium, sing and vocalize.
GSO season subscription renewals will begin on July 21, followed by general admission season subscriptions Aug. 1 and individual concert ticket sales on Aug. 16.
For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org/all-events.
